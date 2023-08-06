News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Jon Brady provides update on Akin Odimayo and Shaun McWilliams after opening day clash

Odimayo was taken off at half-time against Stevenage while McWilliams did not feature in the squad
By James Heneghan
Published 6th Aug 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 15:17 BST
Akin Odimayo of Northampton Town in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Stevenage at Sixfields on August 05, 2023. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Akin Odimayo of Northampton Town in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Stevenage at Sixfields on August 05, 2023. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Akin Odimayo of Northampton Town in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Stevenage at Sixfields on August 05, 2023. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Cobblers boss Jon Brady provided an update on Shaun McWilliams and Akin Odimayo after Saturday’s opening day defeat to Stevenage.

McWilliams missed Town’s final pre-season friendly at MK Dons as a precaution last weekend, and whilst Brady had expected him to be involved against Stevenage, the midfielder did not make the squad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Shaun took a tackle at Kidderminster down the back of his Achilles and he's still having problems with it when he runs,” explained Brady after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Sixfields. “It feels good but then he starts to overload it and it causes him a bit of pain so we'll have to see how that goes."

Odimayo played 45 minutes at wing-back on Saturday but did not reappear for the second half, and Brady confirmed that was for fitness reasons rather than tactical.

"Odimayo was a forced change,” he added. “He had to come off at half-time because he was feeling some achiness in his hamstring so we'll have to assess that and see how he is.

"I had to move Sam to wing-back and that was frustrating because I didn't really wanted to make any changes at half-time, but we were forced into it. That was on top of our pre-empted plans so we had to work around it a little bit."

Related topics:Jon BradyShaun McWilliamsCobblers