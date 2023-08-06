Akin Odimayo of Northampton Town in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Stevenage at Sixfields on August 05, 2023. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Cobblers boss Jon Brady provided an update on Shaun McWilliams and Akin Odimayo after Saturday’s opening day defeat to Stevenage.

McWilliams missed Town’s final pre-season friendly at MK Dons as a precaution last weekend, and whilst Brady had expected him to be involved against Stevenage, the midfielder did not make the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Shaun took a tackle at Kidderminster down the back of his Achilles and he's still having problems with it when he runs,” explained Brady after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Sixfields. “It feels good but then he starts to overload it and it causes him a bit of pain so we'll have to see how that goes."

Odimayo played 45 minutes at wing-back on Saturday but did not reappear for the second half, and Brady confirmed that was for fitness reasons rather than tactical.

"Odimayo was a forced change,” he added. “He had to come off at half-time because he was feeling some achiness in his hamstring so we'll have to assess that and see how he is.