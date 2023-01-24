Jon Brady provides transfer update with one week to go until the window closes

Cobblers manager Jon Brady says he is ‘still looking at adding to the squad’ with one week of the January transfer window to go.

Town have so far only made one signing since the window opened over three weeks ago – goalkeeper Tom King from Salford – but work is ongoing to further strengthen the squad, especially given their current injury situation.

Funds are available to Brady and the club have been close to one or two other signings this month, but as the Town boss has repeated several times, he is only willing to recruit players who will enhance and improve what he already has at his disposal.

Jon Brady

"We have been constantly working to try and improve the squad,” said Brady. “As you have seen, we have been very conscious to reward players who have done well for us and keeping that continuity within the squad.

"Like I said earlier in the window, what we won’t do is go outside our structure and our blueprint in what we do. We are still looking at adding to the squad before the deadline but there are a lot of things that have to be right for deals to be done.

"If they are not right, we will not force it and we will not do things that aren’t in our nature. We know we have a very good squad but we have some injuries at the moment and we need to assess them and make sure we have enough depth.