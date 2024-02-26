Jon Brady provides Sam Hoskins update after Cobblers top scorer remains unused sub in Burton win
Cobblers boss Jon Brady says Sam Hoskins is ‘fully fit and raring to go’ after he remained an unused substitute during Saturday’s 2-0 victory at Burton Albion.
Town’s top scorer returned from injury during the 2-2 draw at Oxford United last Tuesday when he came off the bench with 10 minutes to go and set up Tony Springett’s stoppage-time equaliser.
Hoskins was again on the bench at the Pirelli Stadium but this time his services were not required. Cobblers led 2-0 at half-time through goals from Marc Leonard and Mitch Pinnock and defended excellently in the second half to keep Burton at bay.
The 31-year-old was frustrated not to have been given an opportunity but Brady did not feel the need to take any risks given the situation of the game, particularly considering the state of the pitch at the Pirelli.
“Sam came on and did absolutely fantastic for the second goal against Oxford the other night but he’s coming back from a hamstring injury,” said Brady.
"We have a good relationship and he says he feels fine and he’s really disappointed not to have played but that just shows the character of him because he always wants to play.
"But I’ve got to say, I want to play the long game with him because he’s so important to us. We still have 12 games to go this season and I didn’t feel on this type of pitch that he needed to be risked unless we really needed him.
"I can breathe a sigh of relief because Sam’s fully fit and he’s champing at the bit and raring to go and what an asset to have within the group. Now we have a week without a Tuesday game and I think that’s really important for the whole group.”