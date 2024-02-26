Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cobblers boss Jon Brady says Sam Hoskins is ‘fully fit and raring to go’ after he remained an unused substitute during Saturday’s 2-0 victory at Burton Albion.

Town’s top scorer returned from injury during the 2-2 draw at Oxford United last Tuesday when he came off the bench with 10 minutes to go and set up Tony Springett’s stoppage-time equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hoskins was again on the bench at the Pirelli Stadium but this time his services were not required. Cobblers led 2-0 at half-time through goals from Marc Leonard and Mitch Pinnock and defended excellently in the second half to keep Burton at bay.

Jon Brady and Sam Hoskins

The 31-year-old was frustrated not to have been given an opportunity but Brady did not feel the need to take any risks given the situation of the game, particularly considering the state of the pitch at the Pirelli.

“Sam came on and did absolutely fantastic for the second goal against Oxford the other night but he’s coming back from a hamstring injury,” said Brady.

"We have a good relationship and he says he feels fine and he’s really disappointed not to have played but that just shows the character of him because he always wants to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I’ve got to say, I want to play the long game with him because he’s so important to us. We still have 12 games to go this season and I didn’t feel on this type of pitch that he needed to be risked unless we really needed him.