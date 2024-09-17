Jon Brady provides positive update on goalkeeper ahead of Huddersfield Town clash
Burge needed treatment for what looked like a hamstring problem in the first half at Sixfields but it was a different issue which eventually forced him off with 20 minutes to play.
Town’s number one collided with defender Jon Guthrie to gift Wycombe their second goal, and not long later he had to be replaced by Nik Tzanev having taken a knock to the head.
Jon Brady said: "Lee just took a bump to the eye and wasn't able to see out of his left eye. But as far as we're concerned he's OK now and all the checks have been done.”
Meanwhile, striker Tom Eaves is back on the grass and has an outside chance of finally making his first appearance in a Cobblers matchday squad next weekend.
Brady added: "We believe Tom will make a difference to us and that's why we worked hard to sign him. The week after next might be a bit too early but we feel he's between a week and two weeks away from being available.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.