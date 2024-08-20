Jon Brady provides fitness update on Eaves, Sowerby, Brough and Chouchane
Eaves, a summer signing from Rotherham, has yet to play for the Cobblers after injuring himself in training a couple of days before the season started. Sowerby and Brough are also waiting for their first minutes as both recover from longer term issues that stretch back to the end of last season.
All three are making good progress but appear unlikely to be involved at Barnsley this weekend, however Chouchane could be chucked straight in for his debut following confirmation of his loan move from Brighton.
"I’m not going to give any timescales at the moment but Tom’s still out,” said Jon Brady. “He's tweaked his calf, it’s as simple as that, and we’re trying to get him back as quickly as we can.
"Patrick and Jack are getting closer – they are not far away – and Samy is up to speed and ready to play. Overall he's played three 90 minutes at varying levels – Under-21s and a little bit with the first-team – so he’s right up to speed and ready to go.”
