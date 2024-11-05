Jon Brady

Jon Brady does not want the work that he and his staff have done over the last three and a half years to be forgotten amid the fall-out from Cobblers’ FA Cup humbling against Kettering Town.

Saturday’s shock defeat sparked an emotional and angry response from Cobblers supporters, both in the stands at Sixfields and on social media, with some even questioning Brady’s position as manager.

But the club have come a long way since Brady took over in February 2021 and Brady was keen to point that out when reflecting on the weekend’s disappointment.

"Obviously I'm hurting and we're all hurting,” he said. “But there needs to be some context and perspective on the last three and a half years.

"We have improved year on year. Yes, we're very disappointed to lose to a team in the county who are lower than us, and fair play to Kettering, it hurts everyone here, but what we've done over three and a half years has been brilliant for this football club.

"We have to work through the game on Saturday and look at where we need to be better and then we'll try and put a team out that will run and work hard and that is fit enough to play the 90.”

With such a shortage of senior players currently available, particularly in attacking positions, academy striker Neo Dobson could be given an opportunity in tonight’s EFL Trophy tie against Leicester Under-21s.

"Neo's been out on loan at step four and he's done OK,” Brady said. “He doesn't start regularly so we have to weigh it up because League One is a big step up but he definitely comes into the reckoning.”

On Martyn Waghorn, Brady added: "In the free market right now, nearly everyone who's available is injured. Martyn wasn't but he hasn't done much for about seven weeks and he's gone out and played close to 40 minutes with a day's training.

"We need to manage his minutes. Whether we give him some minutes on Tuesday, it will be down to our discretion, but I need to find 11 players who are fit enough to get on the pitch."