Cobblers boss Jon Brady has described Marc Leonard and Kieron Bowie as ‘a manager’s dream’ after admitting both players are set to play their last home games for the club this weekend.

The young Scottish pair initially headed to Sixfields on loan in the summer of 2022, 21-year-old Bowie joining from Fulham in mid-July followed by Leonard from Brighton two weeks later.

Few could have foreseen the huge impact both would go on to have at the club. They made a combined 88 appearances in helping Cobblers win promotion last season and they have taken the step up to League One in their stride, playing 90 games between them.

Jon Brady and Marc Leonard

Bowie has nine goals and five assists this season while the outstanding Leonard has contributed five goals and six assists and both men look set to go on to bigger and better things in the future.

"It would be great to see fans come down and see Marc Leonard and Kieron Bowie play at home probably for one last time because they are two high quality players,” said Brady.

"They’ll go back to their respective clubs in the summer but they have both been brilliant for us during the two years. In my time here and from knowing the Cobblers over the years, I’d say he (Leonard) is probably been one of the best players to ever wear a Cobblers shirt.

"You see their development and their stats this season compared to last season, both have come on leaps and bounds. Kieron has almost doubled his output for goals and assists and Marc’s up 400 per cent in terms of goals and he’s contributed more assists as well.