Jon Brady has described Kieron Bowie as a ‘key signing’ for the Cobblers and believes the young Scot will keep improving at Sixfields having today (Monday) rejoined the club on a season-long loan.

The Fulham striker, who turns 21 in September, was one of Brady’s top targets this summer after he impressed on loan last season, making 40 appearances in all competitions as Town won promotion to League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted Kieron is back with us,” said Brady. “He was an important player for us last season and the impact he had was obvious.

Jon Brady and Kieron Bowie

“We feel Kieron improved as a player during his time with us last season and we are delighted he will be back to continue that development with us in League One.

“He is a popular figure both in the dressing room and amongst the fans and it is great news that he will be back at Sixfields. The fact that a Premier League club like Fulham are willing to send Kieron back to us is a big compliment to both the club and the environment we have created.

“It also speaks volumes that Kieron himself was very keen to come back and stay with us, and he becomes the tenth player in the last 12 months to either extend their stay or return to the club. That says a lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is a key signing for us. We know exactly what we are getting and Kieron knows what his role is and what we expect from him, and he is another who we believe is on an upward curve in his career.