Jon Brady outlines the team Cobblers will field against Arsenal youngsters in EFL Trophy

Cobblers will field a combination of senior pros in need of match minutes and some younger players when they take on Arsenal U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy at Sixfields on Tuesday evening.

Aaron McGowan is in line to make his first appearance of the season while Shaun McWilliams and Akin Odimayo are short of game-time following injury. The likes of Ryan Haynes and Jonny Maxted should also be involved. Cobblers must beat Arsenal and overturn a significant goal difference to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.

"It's a no brainer for us,” said Brady. “The players who need minutes will get minutes and there will be a mixture of young players but we will make sure we fulfil the criteria of the competition.

Jon Brady

"Aaron will certainly get some minutes tomorrow night. It's been a long road for him since the Exeter game when he had to come off injured. It was typical Aaron in that game. He was a warrior and he battled through but it probably created a bit more damage and we didn't realise that at the time.

"But he's been totally dedicated to getting back as quickly as he can and he's worked so hard. Now is the time for him to build his minutes and get back to full fitness. We have missed him, he's huge for our team, but we have had players who have come in and done well in that position.”

Those younger players who are likely to play some part at Sixfields tomorrow night include Liam Cross, Max Dyche and Peter Abimbola.

"The youngsters are setting their own expectation,” Brady added. “A few of them could potentially have gone out on loan but we have kept them around for games like this so they can be part of the squad and obviously we have needed them as well with the injuries and illnesses.

