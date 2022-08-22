Jon Brady on 'special' Sam Hoskins, teenager's 'absolutely immense' performances and Cobblers' fighting spirit

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Hoskins.

Jon Brady admits he is running out of things to say about the ‘special’ Sam Hoskins after the forward continued his sensational start to the season with another couple of two-goal hauls last week.

The 29-year-old bagged a brace against both Crawley Town and Crewe Alexandra and now has seven goals in just five league games this season, two more than any other player in the entire country.

"What else can I say about him? Both finishes are sublime,” said Brady on Hoskins’ goals against Crawley. “The free-kick, to even try that was quite audacious in my opinion."To move Mitch (Pinnock) one way and then find the near post, it was audacious, and how fitting for him on his 300th appearance to get two goals. Jeez, the boy is special.”

Brady was again full of praise for Hoskins following Saturday’s last-ditch 2-2 draw with Crewe, but he also wanted to focus on the other positives, particularly the performance of teenage defender Harvey Lintott, who completed 90 minutes for the third time in a week having previously not started a league game for the club.

"Every week we talk about Sam and rightly so because he deserves it but young Harvey Lintott, 19 years of age, another club in our league let him go and he's been absolutely immense since he came in for us,” Brady added. “He's been fantastic.

"And Jon Guthrie, to win that ball and step into the middle of midfield and not give up, that attitude from everyone is incredible, just to keep going and going and pushing and pushing.

"The subs came on and really added to us and made a difference as well. The spirit of this squad, already, is clear to see with the late goals. It's not great for the heart and we should not concede in the first place but I thought we should have won the game.