Jon Brady on how Cobblers have got the best out of Sam Hoskins this season

Sam Hoskins celebrates one of his 20 goals this season

Even in difficult times, Brady’s faith in Town’s history-making goalscorer has been utterly unyielding.

Hoskins became the first man since Richard Hill some 36 years ago to score 20 league goals in a season for Northampton when firing home during Saturday’s 2-0 win over Doncaster Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a fantastic achievement,” said Brady. “We have our chats, me and Sam, and I feel maybe he's been really aiming to reach that 20 mark.

"Now he's got there, he might be able to relax a bit more, but it is a brilliant achievement and it shows what a good finisher he is.”

Some may have raised an eyebrow when Brady described Hoskins as the club’s best finisher last season but, given he’s currently 15 league goals ahead of anyone else (Louis Appéré and Mitch Pinnock), there can be no doubt about that now.

"Sam’s always had the ability to finish,” Brady added. “In my opinion, he’s probably one of the best finishers that I’ve worked with, even prior to being a manager, and he’s one of the best finishers in the squad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel we have played him in more consistently in offensive positions, either up front in a two or in a front three, and there are certain types of runs he makes which we have worked on with him.

"We work over and over but it’s up to Sam to arrive at the right time, to make the right decisions and to have the composure to finish and that’s all on him.

"I’m just so pleased for him. He got 13 goals last season and he’s up to 20 so far this year and I think there’s a really strong connection between the team and Sam and also the staff and Sam.

"Marc Richards will sit down with him and go over certain things – ‘this is the run you need to make in this position’ or ‘you’re just missing out on this’ and we have also highlighted the importance of making more entries into the penalty box and getting more touches in the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s taken the most shots in the whole of League Two, although I think one or two players might say he doesn’t pass enough! But I’m delighted for him and it’s the result of a lot of hard work from Sam.