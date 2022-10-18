Jon Brady on Arsenal defeat, Tomlinson's historic moment, McGowan's return and Fox's ban

Jon Brady

Read what Jon Brady had to say following Tuesday’s defeat to Arsenal Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Sixteen-year-old defender Josh Tomlinson made Cobblers history by becoming the club’s youngest ever goalscorer with an eighth-minute header, but Arsenal turned the game around thanks to second-half goals from Zach Awe, Amario Cozier-Duberry and Nathan Butler-Oyedeji.

Here’s what Brady had to say on a range of topics after the game…

On the defeat

"Obviously we don’t like losing but in the context of the game, there were a lot of positives. We had Aaron McGowan coming back from injury and AK (Odimayo) coming back from injury and we are also trying to get (Ben) Foxy up to match speed and fully fit knowing that he will miss the next three games unfortunately.

"We also had a lot of youngsters involved so it was a good mix but I think you saw the difference when we took off the experienced players. We should have gone 2-0 up, Liam (Cross) was unfortunate not to take his chance, and then, because we have such a young team out, Arsenal exploited us.”

Tomlinson's historic moment

"It’s a real positive for the football club and for him and for his family. To get his first senior goal at 16 years of age is incredible. He made his debut at 15 and it’s a really special moment for all of the academy.”

McGowan’s return

"It was good for Aaron to get rid of the cobwebs and it’s just about building his minutes and that’s going to be really important over the next few weeks.”

Fox’s unsuccessful appeal