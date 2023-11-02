Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers boss Jon Brady will not allow himself to get too down about Tuesday’s 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Derby County.

Town were pulled apart by the rampant Rams at Pride Park as Max Bird’s brace and goals for Conor Washington and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing made for a tough evening, but Brady knows that his side’s season will not be judged by these type of games.

"Our season isn't going to be defined by Derby away,” he said. “Before the season, when I did my research, and when I spoke to chief executives and technical directors, I was told that there would be games where we might lose 4-0 and there might be a month that goes by where you struggle to pick up points.

A glum Jon Brady walks off after Tuesday's heavy defeat

"But you have to ride through these moments. We tried to set them out as well as we could but Derby are a high class team and they can make you fall below par and what you have to try and do is focus on other games because there are a lot of games coming up that are must-win games or games where we need to pick up points. Against Derby, if you get anything against them, it would have been a bonus.”

Brady sprung a surprise with his team selection at Pride Park when he started Ali Koiki on the left wing. However, whatever the reason behind his thinking, it backfired and Koiki was one of three players taken off at half-time alongside Mitch Pinnock and Manny Monthé.

Brady added: "I tried to play Ali Koiki on the top line against Derby but we are still working him through to full fitness and those are the constraints I'm working under at the moment.

"It's really tough and you're trying to find a way. I was hoping Ali could use his pace and he tried his best but it was a bit like a fish out of water for him playing on the left wing.

"We left big gaps and you saw the players I brought off at half-time. They weren't at the races. There were little spells here or there but we couldn't get anywhere near their goal to be honest.

"On a big pitch like Derby's, you have to shuffle and slide across quickly and make sure there are no gaps. We worked on that but unfortunately we were too open.