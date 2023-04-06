Jon Brady

Jon Brady believes Cobblers have already exceeded expectations this season ahead of their Easter double-header against Newport County (Friday) and Gillingham (Monday).

Town have defied a ruinous injury list to sit second in League Two, two points above Stevenage and a further two clear of Carlisle United, and many will now be expecting them to go on and secure automatic promotion.

But Brady says there should be no pressure on his team in light of their injury issues, with up to 12 missing in the last few weeks. And because there have been so many absentees, at times certain players have had to play through knocks and illness.

"It’s all credit to the staff and the players,” said Brady. “Certain players have been asked to play out of position and they have really stepped up to the mark and other players who weren’t playing before have come in and done extremely well. We are pulling on all of our resources.

"No-one knows the context in terms of what goes on during the week and at times it’s been tough to even get a team out there, but no-one knows that. They just see the theatre on the pitch and think it’s all perfect, but it’s far from that.

"You could look at it as a negative but credit to the staff, the players and everyone involved because we are pulling together and I think it’s galvanised us. I feel there’s no pressure on us and we have surpassed expectations already.

"We are right up there in second place and we just have to keep working hard, keep enjoying it and keep playing to the best of our ability.”