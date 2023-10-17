Jon Brady on the training pitch at Moulton College

Cobblers boss Jon Brady has described the opening of a brand new training centre at Moulton College as a ‘game-changer’ for the club.

The first-team squad had previously split their time between Moulton College and Moulton Football Club every week, but now they will have a permanent home with all the necessary facilities in one place. The players and staff move into the new building this week, much to the delight of Brady.

"In my time here we managed to find Moulton Football Club and they allowed us to use their venue – they've been brilliant and we're very grateful to them because it's been a really good stopgap for us,” he said.

"But to have our own training centre is a bit of a game-changer because it takes the club up a couple of levels. The first-team haven't had that in the seven or eight years I've been at the club but this is what proper football clubs have at this level.

"The chairman and James (Whiting), and the whole club, have really worked hard to find a venue and we've found one where we can literally walk down to the training pitches and that's great. I could go through all the details but it’s hard to put into words how much difference this will make and how much better it'll be for the staff and for all of the players as well.