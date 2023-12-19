Jon Brady jumps another place on list of EFL's longest-serving managers after League Two sacking

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jon Brady is now the sixth longest-serving manager currently working in the EFL following Sutton United’s decision to sack Matt Gray.

Sutton were thumped 8-0 by leaders Stockport County on Saturday and find themselves rooted to the bottom of the League Two table.

Brady does not reach three years in charge at Sixfields until February 2024 but only five managers have been in their current jobs longer. Simon Weaver is at the top of the list having spent 14 years at Harrogate Town while second-placed John Coleman celebrates a decade as manager of Accrington Stanley next year.

Jon Brady

Coventry boss Mark Robins is third followed by Bolton manager Ian Evatt and Mansfield’s Nigel Clough, and then comes Brady. Gray had been in charge of Sutton for four and a half years before his departure on Tuesday.

A Sutton United club statement said: ''The board of directors at Sutton United has made the extremely difficult decision to part company with manager Matt Gray.

"Matt will forever have a large place in Sutton United's history as the manager who took us in to the Football League for the first time in our 123-year existence, and to a Wembley final and within a point of the play-offs in our first season at this level. However this season's results have been disappointing and our league position, as we approach the half way mark of the season, led us to decide with great reluctance that a change is necessary.

"We would like to express our massive gratitude to Matt for the success he has given us during his four and a half years in charge, and for his endless dedication, commitment and hard work in that time, all done with an attitude, passion and energy that made him hugely popular in every area of the club. He will always be welcome at Sutton, and we offer him every good wish for his future career.