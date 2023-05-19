Cobblers vice-captain Aaron McGowan has described promotion-winning boss Jon Brady as the best manager – ‘by far’ – that he’s ever played under.

The 26-year-old was signed by Brady in the summer of 2021 and has made 63 appearances in his first two seasons at Sixfields. Appointed second-in-command to Jon Guthrie last summer, McGowan played a key role – on and off the pitch – during Town’s promotion-winning campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about his relationship with Brady on the It’s All Cobblers To Me podcast, McGowan said: "There’s been one manager who was similar to Jon and that was my first manager, Jim Bentley, who gave me my debut when I was 16.

“I’ve worked under some great managers and some great personalities but Jon is the best manager I’ve played under by far. As a human being, he’s on a different level. He genuinely cares about players and he really wants to be successful and push up the leagues with this football club.

"I don’t have a bad word to say about him. He’s out of this world, not only as a person but also tactically I think he goes under the radar in terms of how good he is. What he’s so good at is coaching players to be adaptable and tactically he’s the best I’ve come across in my career in terms of his ideas and methods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To get 163 points in your first two seasons as a manager at this level is a fantastic achievement. I think we’ve only spent two or three weeks out of the top seven in that whole time which is some going given what we are competing against.

"He’s next level as a manager. I was only 24 when I signed for this club and I’m 26 now but the gaffer had faith in me to be vice-captain and that’s something which makes me very proud and I’ll always be grateful. I just want to help the coaching staff and Guths in the best way I can.”

Aaron McGowan gives Sam Hoskins a well-deserved kiss