Jon Brady 'holds his hands up' after admitting Cobblers were 'outclassed' by Peterborough

Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady offered up no excuses after admitting his side were simply ‘outclassed’ by rivals Peterborough in Tuesday’s 5-1 humbling at London Road.

Skipper Jon Guthrie headed Town ahead after just nine minutes but goals from Ephron Mason-Clark, Kwame Poku, Joel Randall, Hector Kyprianou and Josh Knight made it a night to forget.

"Obviously it’s a tough night," admitted Brady. “We’ve got to hold our hands up because we were outclassed and it's very tough to take when it’s against your local rivals.

"Hats off to them, they were excellent but I thought the goals we gave away tonight were very soft. We started off well and we got the goal but then we concede two quick goals thereafter and it wasn’t good enough.

"I’m not going to make any excuses and I won't paper over any cracks. We have to hold our hands up and we have to defend better and be far more solid in those moments. Defensively, we were nowhere near good enough and we have to do so much better for all of the goals.