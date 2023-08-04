Jon Brady has told Cobblers supporters that they have a huge role to play as his side make the step up to League One this season, starting with Saturday’s curtain-raiser against Stevenage at Sixfields.

Town return to the third tier after two years away tomorrow afternoon, and they open up with a clash against one of their main rivals from last season. Stevenage just pipped Cobblers in League Two, finishing one place and two points better off.

"I just can't wait to see our fans roaring us on at the weekend,” said Brady. “This is what our supporters wanted – they wanted to League One football. This is what I was told when I took over two and a half years ago. We're back here now and we'll make sure that we play with full conviction and we give it everything we've got, as we always have. That's surely all our fans want.

Jon Brady has built a strong connection between himself and the club's supporters over the last two seasons.

"That's what they've asked for and that's what we've given them and we're here to be extremely competitive. I want our fans to enjoy it and get right behind the boys because it makes such a difference. We need to give them energy through our performance but the players can go flat at times and we need the fans to give us that edge. It always lifts us and it'll be so important this season.”

Brady admits the new season has come around surprisingly quickly – but he says he and his players are ready and primed for battle.

"We are all really looking forward to the season starting,” he added. “Pre-season has come and gone in a flash and we're already onto the first game of the season but we are excited and we're looking forward to seeing all of the fans and filling up Sixfields on Saturday.

"Football is relentless. You don't really get a break, especially as a manager, and that's something you have to accept because football carries on and it's always moving forward.