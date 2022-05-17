Jon Brady has a message for Cobblers fans going into play-off clash at Sixfields

Jon Brady.

Jon Brady has stressed the need for every single Cobblers supporter to play their part and rally behind his team ‘from the first whistle to the last whistle’ in Wednesday’s play-off semi-final second leg against Mansfield.

A capacity crowd of nearly 8,000 supporters, including 1,400 in the away end, is set to be in attendance at Sixfields tomorrow evening as Northampton and Mansfield battle it out for a place in the League Two play-off final at Wembley.

The Stags hold a slender 2-1 lead from the first leg but Brady believes his side can turn the tie around back on home turf, especially if the fans are at the top of their game.

"Obviously they have the goal advantage but we are back at Sixfields and we have the home fans behind us and we feel confident and we feel strong,” said Brady.

"We know it’s going to be a tough game but we are just looking forward to the challenge and we will need the crowd.

"What we do not need is any lulls or anything like that. We need them lifted from the first whistle through to the final whistle and we need them picking us up and driving us on, as they have done in key moments throughout the season.