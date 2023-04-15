Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady admitted he was happy with a point after his side’s goalless draw away to promotion rivals Carlisle United on Saturday.

Town started the day second in Sky Bet League Two and the main aim was to still be there come 5pm and they achieved that thanks to a battling performance at Brunton Park.

Without seven first-team defenders, Cobblers kept their ninth clean sheet in the last 16 games and arguably created the best chance to take all three points when home goalkeeper Tomas Holy denied Will Hondermarck in the second-half.

Sam Hoskins also went close while Kristian Dennis was denied by an excellent double save from Lee Burge in Carlisle’s best moment.

"It was two strong teams going toe-to-toe and I felt we had a lot more chances, especially in that 20-30 minute period in the second-half,” said Brady.

"They came on strong in the last 15 minutes but we stood up to it and overall, to come here and really push them with 11 players out, and play the way we did, was excellent. We wanted to win but it’s a good result.”

Mitch Pinnock looked offside when he went through on goal and squared for Hondermarck’s chance but replays confirmed the linesman was right to keep his flag down.

"You have to credit the officials,” Brady added. “They don’t always get a lot of praise but I thought they really good today and they got the decision right when Mitch went through. Kieron puts him in and it’s a good third man run and it's great timing from Mitch.

"Will goes in and your two midfielders are breaking their back-line so it was excellent stuff and on another day he sticks it away. He was the hero last week and he was brilliant again but Holy stands up to it and makes the save.