Cobblers boss Jon Brady admitted he was happy to come away with what he described as ‘a good point’ after Kieron Bowie's stoppage-time heroics against Carlisle United on Saturday.

Town were met by a fired-up Carlisle side at Brunton Park and they found it tough going even after Shaun McWilliams had given them a half-time lead with his first league goal of the season, which came against the run of play at the time.

Two goals in 15 second half minutes, scored by Jack Armer and then ex-Cobbler Ryan Edmondson, turned the game around and put Carlisle on course for victory, however Bowie would have the final say when he dramatically drilled home deep into stoppage-time.

"The boys showed great character to come back from 2-1 down so late and get a point,” said Brady, who accepted his side struggled to find their flow. “I just felt, at times in the second half, we needed to show more composure and play that extra pass because we were guilty of turning the ball over on too many occasions.

"That meant we lost a bit of control in the game but we made a couple of changes near the end and Kieron pops up with the equaliser so the boys showed great spirit and character to keep going.

"This is a tough place to come. You have to credit the opposition sometimes and they showed real energy and fought hard for each other. They’re fighting for their lives and fighting for their manager and he’s a good man. You could see they have immense spirit in their squad.