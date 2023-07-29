Peter Abimbola curls in a wonderful late goal during Saturday's pre-season friendly between MK Dons and Northampton. Pictures: Pete Norton / Getty

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was encouraged by his side’s performance as they wrapped up pre-season by beating MK Dons 3-1 on Saturday.

Mitch Pinnock’s well-taken opener gave Town a deserved lead at half-time, and whilst that was cancelled out by Warren O’Hara on the hour-mark, late goals from Peter Abimbola and Ben Fox secured a second victory of pre-season.

There was important game-time for most of the squad with Marc Leonard playing an hour after his return on loan from Brighton and Tyreece Simpson and captain Jon Guthrie also both starting.

“There are some good bits to pick out and there’s room for improvement – but there’s always room for improvement,” said Brady. “I’m just happy that we’ve managed to get minutes into all of the players today and I think that everyone has come through unscathed, which is really important and positive going into next weekend.

“We've had to be patient throughout pre-season but we’ve navigated our way through and everyone has worked so hard and it was really good to have nearly all of the group back together and you felt we were quite connected out there.