Manager Jon Brady is feeling more upbeat about Cobblers’ improving fortunes regarding injuries and suspensions with at least one player set to return to the fold for this weekend’s trip to shot-shy Gillingham.

Town’s unavailability issues have been well-documented this season but there is light at the end of the tunnel with striker Danny Hylton available for selection again after missing three games due to suspension. Ben Fox also returned from a three-game ban last weekend while Aaron McGowan is nearing full match sharpness after six months out.

Whilst Louis Appéré is a doubt to face Gillingham and Tyler Magloire, Ali Koiki and Josh Eppiah remain sidelined, all four players are making good progress. What potentially helps is the schedule with Cobblers set to play only two league games in the next three and a half weeks.

Danny Hylton.

"Louis Appéré will be touch and go this weekend but it’s looking more positive for next week so we might not force that,” said Brady.

"But what I can tell people, to give a positive to it, is that the rest of the injuries – Tyler, Ali, Josh Eppiah – will hopefully be in and around the squad come sometime in December.

"That would be really, really key for us and we are looking forward to having them back as soon as possible. We have constantly only had a selection of 12,13 senior players every week.