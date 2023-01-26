Will Hondermarck

It’s third time lucky for Cobblers boss Jon Brady who has finally secured a deal for Will Hondermarck having spent three transfer windows chasing the Barnsley midfielder.

The 22-year-old first came onto Brady’s radar 12 months ago when Cobblers attempted to bring him on loan from the Tykes, who were in the Championship at the time, only for the deal to be dashed at the eleventh hour.

Town continued to chase the France-born player last summer but again could not get a deal over the line, however their persistence has been rewarded with Hondermarck signing a two-and-a-half-year deal at Sixfields on Thursday afternoon after Cobblers and Barnsley agreed an undisclosed fee.

Central midfield is not a position the Cobblers are particularly short on at present but, given his imposing build, physical attributes and potential for improvement, Hondermarck very much fits the profile of player Brady wants at the club.

"Will is a player we have identified and have been pursued for some time including in previous transfer windows," explained Brady. "We are delighted we have been able to secure his signature at this point.

"He is a powerful, athletic and mobile box to box midfield player who can play in a number of positions and roles. He has had a good grounding at some excellent clubs and has experience of the Championship and League One.