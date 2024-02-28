Jon Brady explains why he prefers to watch Cobblers from the stands and not the touchline

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers boss Jon Brady is yet to decide where he will watch Saturday’s game against Charlton Athletic.

Brady was banished from the touchline for Northampton’s fixtures against Bristol Rovers and Oxford United after reaching six yellow cards for the season.

He instead watched both games from the stands and enjoyed the view so much that he made the decision to view the action from the gantry when Cobblers beat Burton Albion 2-0 on Saturday, with Ian Sampson and Marc Richards issuing instructions on the touchline.

Brady could again be in the stands this weekend but he’s previously stated that he is reluctant to do so at Sixfields due to the lack of privacy.

"It's up for me to decide and I'll keep everyone guessing,” said Brady. “It's great to have an overview and it'll be up to me on the day.

"I feel comfortable enough to go up in the stands and I've enjoyed doing that, but I might also want to be on the touchline.

"The hard thing at Sixfields is that you're sitting next to fans because you do need that privacy. You're talking about your players and tactical things within the game and you've probably got scouts and other people around you in the stands.

"Information could start to come out, which makes it harder, but at other grounds it works well. At Burton it was perfect because I was in the gantry and away from everyone else so if I have that opportunity, I'll do it.