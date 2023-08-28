Jon Brady

For the second game in succession Jon Brady’s decision to make both tactical and personnel changes and move to three at the back paid off as Sam Hoskins’ late winner secured back-to-back wins for the Cobblers against Cheltenham on Saturday.

As he did at home to Peterborough United the previous weekend, Brady sent on the likes of Harvey Lintott and Manny Monthé at Whaddon Road and went to a back three to counteract the home side’s threat, and within four minutes Hoskins latched onto a long ball and slotted past goalkeeper Luke Southwood.

Explaining his thinking behind those decisions, Brady said: "They changed in the second half and went very direct with their wing-backs pushed right in and they tried to land on things. We did wobble and we needed to put some blocks in but I just felt we needed some fresh legs so we made a couple of changes.

"We went to two up front against their back three because I felt they were flagging and I thought we could get in behind them and once again it's Sam who pops up with a late winner. He’s got a lovely knack of doing that!”

Managers live and die by their decisions and whilst it paid dividends on this occasion, and against Peterborough last week, Brady knows that might not always be the case.

He added: "It could go the other way on a different day and you end up conceding and everyone boos you off, but what I feel we do have, when I make those changes, is physicality, a lot of speed and endurance as well. Those are good traits to have towards the end of a game.

"Those boys are champing at the bit and the lovely thing is that our subs are really making a difference and as a manager, you can't be more pleased when your whole group is making an impact on the game.”

Hoskins’ 88th-minute winner made it back-to-back wins for Northampton, who also kept successive clean sheets, as they moved up to 13th place with a healthy return of seven points from their opening five games.

"It's very good to get our first away win and another clean sheet as well,” Brady added. “We only faced a couple of shots on target but both were pretty tame, one was a deflection, and I don't think Max (Thompson) had to work too had in goal.