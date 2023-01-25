Jon Brady explains in detail why Cobblers are happy to keep their transfer business to a minimum in January

Manager Jon Brady has explained in detail why he is content to keep Cobblers’ transfer business to a minimum this month despite a long injury list and an increasingly fragile points advantage in the race for automatic promotion.

Town have seen their lead over fourth place cut from seven points to one following a run of three defeats in four, with Carlisle United heading numerous teams hoping to claim that final promotion spot. Top two Leyton Orient and Stevenage look away and gone.

Five players are currently injured – Aaron McGowan, Sam Sherring, Lee Burge, Shaun McWilliams and Tyler Magloire – but with none of them thought to be long-term, Brady does not want to stockpile players and end up with a bloated squad, which could do more harm than good in the long run. Should everyone be fit and available, he feels he has a squad capable of lasting the course.

Jon Brady

"With the injury list we have at the moment, that's something we need to assess,” Brady said. “If everyone was fit, we would only really want one or two extra players, maximum, just to support us through to the end of the season or really add to us.

"That's the important thing – can we sign players who will come in and make an immediate difference? Unless you're signing players from our league or the league above that are fit and ready to go, then a lot of players are not going to be match fit.

"You then have to get them up to speed which takes time so that's something else you have to consider. We are working hard and we will only do it if it fits for us.”

Whilst supporters may cast an envious eye to the big business being done elsewhere in League Two, Brady is determined to stay true to himself and only do what’s right for the club in the long-term.

The club have adhered to a consistent and largely successful recruitment policy over the last 18 months and Brady will not compromise his approach for a player that might only be a quick fix.

If and when the Cobblers do eventually win promotion back to League One, Brady wants to be in a position where they can sustain themselves in the third tier and not immediately drop back down again, as they have done many times in the past, hence why the likes of Mitch Pinnock, Jon Guthrie, Jack Sowerby and McGowan have all been handed new contracts.

That might mean making sacrifices in the immediate future but Brady is adamant that this is a long-term project.

"I've got to consider the future because I'm not after quick, easy success,” he said. “That's the biggest thing for me. We have to build something sustainable and we have to build it over time.

"We are different to a lot of teams in this league. We are really pleased with the players we have in the building and that's been through our recruitment work over the last 18 months.

"Now it's about trying to get the balance right and look at it with a fine-tooth comb. Do we really need to bring other players in? Yes, we have injuries at the moment and yes, you could potentially go and get someone to fill a spot in the team.

"But if a player comes back from injury, it might hinder him and his progress and then you end up with too many players in that position and it upsets the balance of the squad.

"We won't bring in a player for the sake of it or just to cover a position for a week or two. I wouldn't like to do that and instead I would rather lean on some of the younger players if we need them to come in.”

There is more money than ever in League Two but Brady insists the Cobblers can compete and that money is available to spend. The key, however, is to spend it wisely and knowing when it’s the right time to walk away from a deal.

"We have tried for one or two this month but there is some real financial power out there,” Brady added.

"We are competitive but we are also sensible with the way we do things and we are not going to make rash decisions. The chairman has been so supportive and the club have been so supportive for us and go out and be competitive in the transfer market.

"But we won't undermine what we are building here and we're not going to undermine the players we already have in the building because we have players here who are dedicated to this football club.

"That's another consideration because we could go out there and sign someone who's just as good as one of our players in a certain position and triple their wages but there's no way we would do that.