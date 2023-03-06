Jon Brady discusses his decision to start Lee Burge over Tom King against Crawley Town
King had kept four clean sheets in eight games but was replaced by Burge on Saturday
Manager Jon Brady admits it was ‘very tough’ to drop Tom King and recall Lee Burge against Crawley Town on Saturday.
January signing King was recruited on a deal until the end of the season at short notice after Burge injured himself during Town’s 2-1 defeat away to Salford City at the start of 2023.
The 27-year-old came straight into the side a day after joining the club and started the subsequent eight games, keeping clean sheets in four of them. King hardly put a foot wrong, however with Burge back fit, Brady made a change for Saturday’s visit of Crawley.
"Kingy has been exceptional since he's come in and it was a very tough call,” admitted the Town boss, who was justified in his decision after Cobblers kept a fifth clean sheet in eight games.
"That was my decision today to put Burgey in. I've got two really top-class goalkeepers and it's the most competitive position on the pitch we have right now.
"Of course it's a tough call, really tough, but I'm the manager and I'm paid to make these decisions and that was the decision I made today to go with Burgey. On another day I could go with Kingy."
Cobblers won the game 1-0 through Jack Sowerby’s wonder strike.
Brady added: "We feel we have the momentum back and that's got to bring a belief to the players, especially the way we played with purpose and energy, it was really good, and I thank all the fans for being right behind us.”