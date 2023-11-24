Jon Brady discusses Cambridge United, Aaron McGowan and working with Ian Sampson

Jon Brady looks ahead to Saturday’s game against Cambridge United and the influence of vice-captain Aaron McGowan as Cobblers prepare to return to League One action.

Jon Brady

Brady on returning from an international break…

"We're all raring to go. For some it's been a good break and for others, they have been working hard to get back fit and we're looking forward to the game at the weekend. Our preparation has been a bit different and we've made some adjustments during the break but we feel we've got the balance right and there’s sharpness within the group and we'll be ready to go on Saturday.”

On Cambridge United…

"Cambridge went up a couple of years before us and they've done very well to sustain their League One status. They have a very experienced back-line and they've picked up some good results against top sides. They don't concede many and they're hard to break down and I don't expect it to be any different this weekend. I came up against Mark (Bonner) when we were coaching the youth teams. He's probably a year or two further head in his journey as an EFL manager and I have full respect for what he's done at Cambridge."

On Ian Sampson’s role…

"I really enjoy Sammo's company and we all enjoy his input. We're quite happy with how it's working at the moment. Of course we miss Col (Colin Calderwood) because he’s a great character and a very good friend but it’s been seamless with Sammo coming in.”

On Aaron McGowan…

"Aaron is part of our leadership group with Jon Guthrie and Sam Hoskins. We expect a level of leadership from Aaron with the players in and around the building and he always gives that. He's had a tough time off the pitch after losing his father but mentally he’s where he needs to be. He had a great game last week but it's that level of consistency which we need from him now and to keep leading the team. We need another big performance from him.