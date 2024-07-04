Jon Brady 'disappointed' to lose trio and admits he's 'scratching his head' after Sam Sherring's move to MK Dons
McWilliams and Appéré will remain in League One for another season having joined Rotherham and Stevenage respectively but Sherring has made the decision to return to League Two with MK Dons.
"It's part of football but the biggest thing for us has been our continuity and not having a high turnover,” said Brady. "But we had a real strong season in League One and when that happens players are highlighted by other clubs. We make no attempt to hide the fact that we wanted to keep all three players.
"But Stevenage offered a lot more than what we were willing to for someone like Louis. It's disappointing to lose him but we're putting the club first and with what we're looking at, we want to make ourselves stronger.
"A special mention for Shaun because he's been a great servant to the club. I have a fantastic relationship with him and I felt that he wanted to spread his wings a little bit so good luck to him.
"With Sam, I think a lot of people are still scratching their head about that, I certainly am because I have a great relationship with him. But that’s football and sometimes it drives me mad sometimes but we have to look forward and that's what we're doing.
