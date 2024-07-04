Jon Brady 'disappointed' to lose trio and admits he's 'scratching his head' after Sam Sherring's move to MK Dons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jon Brady admits he was ‘disappointed’ to see Shaun McWilliams, Louis Appéré and Sam Sherring all turn down new deals and depart Sixfields earlier this summer, revealing that he was especially surprised by the latter's decision to drop down a division.

McWilliams and Appéré will remain in League One for another season having joined Rotherham and Stevenage respectively but Sherring has made the decision to return to League Two with MK Dons.

"It's part of football but the biggest thing for us has been our continuity and not having a high turnover,” said Brady. "But we had a real strong season in League One and when that happens players are highlighted by other clubs. We make no attempt to hide the fact that we wanted to keep all three players.

"But Stevenage offered a lot more than what we were willing to for someone like Louis. It's disappointing to lose him but we're putting the club first and with what we're looking at, we want to make ourselves stronger.

"A special mention for Shaun because he's been a great servant to the club. I have a fantastic relationship with him and I felt that he wanted to spread his wings a little bit so good luck to him.