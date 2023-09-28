Jon Brady determined to do what no Cobblers manager has done in 15 years and last the distance in League One

Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady remains full of determination to do what no Town manager has done in 15 years and maintain the club’s League One status whilst lasting the whole season in doing so.

Northampton have a rough recent history in the third tier of English football. Following their League Two title win in 2016, manager Chris Wilder left the club and was replaced by Rob Page, only for him to be sacked midway through the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, after winning the play-offs in 2020, manager Keith Curle also failed to last the distance in League One, sacked in February and replaced by Brady, who initially took interim charge before being appointed permanently at the end of that season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brady has led the club back to League One since but it’s been a challenging start to the new campaign with five defeats from the opening eight games, although all five losses have been decided by fine margins.

The Town boss remains an animated and passionate figure on the touchline, and he says that’s a reflection of his desire to be a success and ensure the club consolidates themselves in League One.

"It's what I live for,” he added. “To try and motivate the team and drive them on. It's just how I am. Some people don't like it but I'm not there to please anyone, I'm there to do the best for my team and support them and drive them on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the moment we're going through a rough period but the performances are strong. We are giving too many goals away and we're not making teams work hard but if we can close that out and be more aggressive in the opposition box, we'll start winning games.

"Everyone has tipped us to get relegated but I've got to do what no manager at this club has done for a long time and last a year at this level and keep us in the division. I have no fear of doing that and I'll attack it with our group and go for it."

Brady’s side have been competitive in all eight games so far but five of those have ended in one-goal defeats, including Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to promotion-chasing Barnsley.

"We talked in the dressing room after Barnsley and it's always constructive,” Brady added. “There was some disappointment and a little bit of anger and rightly so because that comes after games where you feel like you've given it away and we did today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even if we only give one goal away, we probably get a draw against a very good side, but we concede two really poor goals. To do what we did on that corner at the end was poor.