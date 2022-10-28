Mitch Pinnock scored the winner at Swindon earlier this month.

Mitch Pinnock has committed his long-term future to the Cobblers by agreeing a new deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

The 27-year-old joined Northampton last summer after spending one season north of the border with Kilmarnock. He previously played for a clutch of non-league clubs before two successful seasons with AFC Wimbledon.

Pinnock has made 71 appearances to date for the Cobblers – including starting every game this season – and last year racked up 12 assists and nine goals. He finds himself back towards the top end of the League Two assists charts again this term with five so far, in addition to a couple of goals.

"We are delighted to agree this new deal with Mitch and it is another part of our plans in place," said manager Jon Brady. "He has performed really well for us over the season and a third that he has been with us and he is really enjoying his football.

"Part of our medium term planning is to not just recruit as strongly as we can but to do our best to retain key players and we are really pleased to have agreed this new deal with Mitch.

"He was a player we identified who we wanted to agree a new deal with and I am really pleased we have been able to achieve that. He is another player who is an experienced figure in the dressing room and an excellent role model for the younger players. We have an excellent dressing room culture at the club and Mitch is a big part of that.

"As we said when we agreed a new contract with Jon Guthrie earlier this season, we have a strong core of players under contract and that bodes well as we look to try and continue moving forward."