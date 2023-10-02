Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manager Jon Brady believes Cobblers supporters are starting to see the best of Tyreece Simpson after the striker came off the bench to play a key role in securing victory over Exeter City on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Huddersfield Town loanee is clearly talented and there have been glimpses of his potential in flashes this season, but he’s yet to score a league goal and has started only one of Northampton’s last five League One matches.

However, he’s netted twice in the EFL Trophy and looked sharp off the bench against Exeter on Saturday. It was his 50-yard surging run from one end to the other that led to Patrick Brough’s second goal at St James Park, which wrapped up a 2-0 victory.

Tyreece Simpson and Ben Fox applaud the travelling fans as they leave the pitch at the end of the Sky Bet League One match between Exeter City and Northampton Town at St James Park on September 30, 2023 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"Tyreece started last weekend and he started again on Tuesday so we decided to rotate him around for the game against Exeter, but he came on and he made a huge difference for us up front with his strength and his power,” said Brady.

"Ty was out for the best part of a year and a half and then he only had eight sub appearances for Huddersfield last season. We know how good he is and you're starting to see the best of him.

"He's getting better every week and he will keep improving and he will keep getting better. He's only 21 years of age, you have to remember that, but he's a good player and I think his confidence is starting to build now, which is really important.”

Simpson’s work to create the second goal rubber-stamped Town’s victory in Devon, much to the delight of the noisy travelling supporters who had made the long trek from Northampton.

"The fans were brilliant, they always are, and to take nearly 400 down to Exeter is an unbelievable effort,” Brady added. “Our supporters have that edge and we showed that edge to us on the pitch so it's a pleasing day all round.

"We wanted to give something back and the attitude, the effort and the work-rate of our players, I think the fans will go home feeling so pleased to see that gritty side to us at times today.