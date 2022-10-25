Jon Brady

Manager Jon Brady believes Cobblers are reaping the benefits of the work they did in pre-season after his side seamlessly changed formation for Saturday’s 3-2 victory against Stevenage.

Brady has been no stranger to playing different systems and styles throughout his time in charge of the club and he will often make tweaks depending on the strengths and weaknesses of opposition his team are playing against.

Saturday’s game in Hertfordshire was a prime example. Having mostly played 4-4-2, 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 this season, Brady opted to go with 3-4-3 to match up table-topping Stevenage and it worked a treat, particularly in a dominant opening half-hour. Sticking with the formation for the whole game, Town’s two wing-backs also combined for a late winner.

"In pre-season we worked on different shapes so we can be flexible at any time,” explained Brady. “What I needed to do in pre-season was embed some principles into the group and it's paying dividends now.

"It may not have looked it at the time but we knew how we were going to start the season and it's all for moments like Saturday.

"It's really pleasing when your players implement the game plan but they are the ones who have to go out there and do it so we have to empower them to play with a bit of freedom within the structure we give them.

"For them to execute that against Stevenage was really good. We shuffled it around in the second-half – which we had to do – but the players adapted really well and that was great to see.”

Asked how he makes so many adjustments without overloading his players, Brady added: "I think we make it quite clear with simple instructions to the players – 'this is how we are going to do it and this is how we can exploit them'.

"I think we have done that over the last two years, but you have to have players with the willingness to implement it and what I'm really pleased is that we stood up to them.

"Make no bones about it, Stevenage do what they do really well but we stood up to it and we stood strong and we didn't relent. There might have been times when they got on top but we managed to wrestle back control and then play on top and that was what pleased me."

Cobblers were again backed by superb away support at the Lamex with nearly 1,000 supporters sent wild by Shaun McWilliams’ 87th-minute winner.

"I think the fans can see what we are giving back and that's why we are getting the support we are,” Brady continued. “It's mutual respect.

"We have to give them that effort and energy and willingness to never give in and fight and they are believing in us at the moment and it's a great connection.