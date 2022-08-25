Jon Brady backs his key men to come good after mixed start to the season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mitch Pinnock

Cobblers boss Jon Brady believes it is only a matter of time before Mitch Pinnock and Danny Hylton ‘hit their straps’ after a mixed start to the season.

Town have scored 11 goals from their five league games, a sharp contrast to last season when it took them 12 games to reach that mark. However, they have been heavily reliant on Sam Hoskins, who has seven himself, for those goals, with Hylton yet to get off the mark and Pinnock still without a goal or an assist.

"We have some really, really effective players in wide areas or up front that are really doing the business at the moment,” said Brady. "But it's about building their fitness because each player hits their straps at different times. I feel their work-rate is there and there's really good parts.

"But to get them firing consistently, they know and we know they have real quality and that will come. I don't want to put pressure on them or push them because I know, with their ability, it will happen – it might be this week.

"It's about making them feel a bit more relaxed about it because they are the type of characters who want it more than anyone.”

If their form does not pick up, neither Hylton nor Pinnock can be sure of a place in the starting line-up given the other options at Brady’s disposal, which now includes Josh Eppiah.

Brady has headaches all over the pitch and perhaps none more so than at left-back where summer signing Ryan Haynes is pushing Ali Koiki.

Koiki was at fault for Crewe’s second goal on Saturday and he also endured a difficult evening at Crawley Town last week. Haynes, meanwhile, has often made a positive impact off the bench.

"Everyone makes mistakes in games,” said Brady. “It's about making sure that you are not consistently making the same mistakes.

"There is healthy competition and that's what we wanted from the off. When I feel the timing is right for certain players to play, they will play.

"Haynesy has got fantastic delivery and we have that option. If I can bring on someone who will add a burst of energy, that's the depth we have and it's showing.