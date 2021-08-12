Jon Brady and Marc Richards discuss Kion Etete's stunning debut against Coventry

Kion Etete is mobbed by his team-mates after giving Cobblers the lead against Coventry.

Jon Brady, Marc Richards and Jon Guthrie were all of full of praise for Kion Etete's stunning debut display against Coventry City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old marked his first start since joining on loan from Tottenham Hotspur with a dominant, powerful performance at the Ricoh Arena.

He was involved in nearly all of Town's best moments before half-time and then grabbed a second-half brace to drag the Cobblers into round two of the competition.

Brady could not help but be impressed, though he was also keen to keep Etete's feet on the ground.

"Kion is a young man learning his trade and he'll have good nights, like he did tonight, and he'll have bumps in the road," said Town's manager. "With young players, we've got to try and keep them as consistent as possible.

"But it's a good starting point. He was someone whose name came up a few times early in the summer and he had a good couple years in the U23s at Spurs after making his debut as a 16-year-old for Notts County.

"We did a lot of background checks and went to see him play and it was a strong performance tonight, but he's young and he'll develop and there were also many other good performances throughout the team.

"I don't think we should lose sight of the fact that Rosey led the line brilliantly in the first-half and with the shape change, Kion came in and played quite intelligently coming in off the line. He picked up the ball in pockets of space and was a threat."

There are few better people better placed to judge a young striker than Richards, who scored 63 goals across two spells for the Cobblers and now spends time working with the club's forwards as first-team coach.

"He's a strong lad and he's got pace, power and athleticism and that's what we tried to recruit over the summer," said Richards.

"I think he's a great addition to the squad that we already have and he's young and hungry and he wants to finish and he showed that he can finish.

"The second goal, as scrappy as it was, he starts outside the back stick and arrives at the right place at the right time and that shows he's got a real good eye for goal."

Centre-back Guthrie added: "To have scored twice on his debut, he couldn't have got off to a much better start.

"And it wasn't just the goals, it was his all-round play. Their centre-backs will know they were in a game today because I think he ran them ragged at times.