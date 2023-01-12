Cobblers boss Jon Brady and the rest of his coaching staff, including assistant manager Colin Calderwood, have all signed new rolling contracts with the club.

Brady, who first came to the club as youth team coach in 2016, will celebrate two years in charge of Town next month having initially been appointed caretaker boss after Keith Curle’s sacking in February 2021. Former Scotland international Calderwood returned to Sixfields as Brady’s number two the following summer and the pair have spearheaded successive promotion challenges.

First-team coach Marc Richards joined the coaching staff in the same year as Calderwood after scoring more than 60 goals for the club as a player and also coaching in the academy, while James Alger returned as goalkeeping coach after a spell at Coventry. Both Alger and Richards have also penned new deals.

Jon Brady and Colin Calderwood

Brady said: "Everyone knows how much this club and the community here means to me and the rest of the coaching staff. This is an extremely well run club, a proud community club and we are delighted to be given the opportunity to try and continue to take the club forward.