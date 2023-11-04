Jon Brady admits it wasn't good enough from Cobblers in FA Cup defeat to Barrow
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cobblers boss Jon Brady admitted it simply wasn’t good enough from his side as they crashed out of the FA Cup when beaten 3-1 by League Two Barrow at Sixfields on Saturday.
Emile Acquah was left unmarked to head in an early opener and whilst that was cancelled out by Mitch Pinnock later in the first half, Tom White and Ben Whitfield both struck after the break to pile more misery on the out-of-form Cobblers.
"We just didn't defend our box properly at the start of the game and that allows them an easy goal and an easy start,” said Brady. "We work our way back into the game, we create one or two good chances and then we get the goal and going into half-time I feel we're in the ascendency.
"Will (Hondermarck) misses that one on the line just before half-time and then we come out and start the second half well, but their second goal takes the wind out of us and that shouldn't happen.
"It's not happened to our teams before and then we gift them the third goal. We're just giving away too many easy goals at the moment.
"It might have been a different story if we take those chances and we should have been at least 2-1 up, I don't know how Will's not scored, but it's too easy for teams to score against us and the way we’re starting games is killing us. We're giving ourselves a mountain to climb.”