Jon Brady admits Cobblers need more 'depth' after using Max Dyche as an emergency striker against Lincoln
Cobblers boss Jon Brady admits he would like ‘a bit more depth’ in his squad after being forced to use centre-back Max Dyche as an emergency striker in the closing stages of Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Lincoln City.
Town’s squad looks well-stacked in defence and midfield, even with nine players out, but Brady had to turn to Dyche in the 90th minute against Lincoln. Whilst the decision paid off as Sam Hoskins fired in a stoppage-time equaliser, it did highlight a shortage of attacking options.
"We had nine out and I had no attacking sub to put on after Louis (Appéré) so we had to put Max up there to disrupt things, but we do need a bit more depth to the squad,” admitted Brady.
"But to do what we did, to play how we did and to keep doing it and keep believing, the boys deserve a lot of credit. I thought we were outstanding. When have you seen a Northampton team play like that? We just need to be consistent with that and if we are we feel the results will come.”
Brady has always only said positive things about Hoskins during his two and a half years in charge, and Town’s main man popped up with another big moment in the eighth minute of stoppage-time.
Brady added: "What more can I say about Sam? It's special to have that knack of knowing where the ball will land and then he has the composure to hit the target in that pressure moment. The ball's dropping and to lace it like he has and to hit the target and go through all the bodies, I'm just so pleased it went in!”