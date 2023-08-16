Cobblers boss Jon Brady admits he would like ‘a bit more depth’ in his squad after being forced to use centre-back Max Dyche as an emergency striker in the closing stages of Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Lincoln City.

Town’s squad looks well-stacked in defence and midfield, even with nine players out, but Brady had to turn to Dyche in the 90th minute against Lincoln. Whilst the decision paid off as Sam Hoskins fired in a stoppage-time equaliser, it did highlight a shortage of attacking options.

"We had nine out and I had no attacking sub to put on after Louis (Appéré) so we had to put Max up there to disrupt things, but we do need a bit more depth to the squad,” admitted Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Lincoln City at Sixfields on August 15, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"But to do what we did, to play how we did and to keep doing it and keep believing, the boys deserve a lot of credit. I thought we were outstanding. When have you seen a Northampton team play like that? We just need to be consistent with that and if we are we feel the results will come.”

Brady has always only said positive things about Hoskins during his two and a half years in charge, and Town’s main man popped up with another big moment in the eighth minute of stoppage-time.