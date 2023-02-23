Johnson says Brackley must be ready for ‘a fight’ in clash at Kettering

It’s been a mixed week for the Saints after they picked up a 4-2 success over Bradford (Park Avenue) at St James Park last weekend, courtesy of goals from Levi Amantchi, Callum Stead, Sam Smart and Martin Woods, before they were edged out 1-0 at Boston United on Tuesday evening.

Despite that defeat, Brackley remain in the hunt at the top end of the Vanarama National League North and are four points behind leaders King’s Lynn Town and second-placed AFC Fylde.

Now Johnson’s team face a trip to Latimer Park to take on a Poppies side who are scrapping for points in their bid to stave off relegation.

Roger Johnson takes his Brackley Town team to Northamptonshire neighbours Kettering Town this weekend. Picture by Glenn Alcock

“We know what to expect,” Johnson said.

“They are on a half-decent run of form themselves. They aren’t conceding many but aren’t scoring many either.

“It will be a really tough game. We found out the other week at Peterborough Sports (in a 2-0 defeat) how tough these games can be.

“It’s going to be a game for men and it will be a fight, I think.

“No matter how much football you want to play, sometimes the conditions and the opposition don’t allow you to do that.

“So we will go with a game plan and try to build on the last three performances.”

Johnson was pleased with his team’s displays in the games with Bradford and Boston, despite the mixed outcomes.

And he was particularly frustrated on Tuesday night as the Saints missed an opportunity to close the gap at the top after Fylde suffered a surprise 3-1 home defeat to Hereford.

“It was a great performance at the weekend and it was a great performance on Tuesday,” Johnson added.

“But we had four gilt-edged chances in the first half and you have to take them otherwise you can come unstuck.

“That’s what happened. We got done on a counter-attack from one of our chances.

“It was one of those games that we should have won but we have come away with nothing.

“We know people are going to drop points but you have to capitalise on it.

“We missed an opportunity on Tuesday night and we missed one against Chorley the other week.

