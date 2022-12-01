The table-topping Saints take on Spennymoor Town at St James Park (12.30pm kick-off) having made it 10 league games without defeat since Johnson took charge with a 1-1 draw at Blyth Spartans last weekend.

James Armson’s second-half goal looked to have Brackley on course for another win but Toby Lees headed home a late equaliser for the hosts to ensure the spoils were shared.

Johnson admitted there was a tinge of disappointment about that late setback.

Roger Johnson

But he is now focused on the start of what could be a pivotal month for his team as Saturday’s clash is followed by a midweek trip to Leamington while games against fellow high-fliers Scarborough Athletic and King’s Lynn Town are also on the horizon.

And while their current form can’t be questioned, Johnson insists he will be looking for his team to put in a “90-minute performance” against Spennymoor on Saturday.

“It was disappointing to concede so late at Blyth and to come back from there with three points would have been a fantastic effort,” the Brackley boss said.

“But we kept the run going, it’s 10 unbeaten and to do that at any level across the globe is a hell of an achievement.

“We have got some really tough games coming up and I am pleased that we will be back at home on Saturday and then we have an away game at Leamington before the ones with Scarborough and King’s Lynn.

“This is a really tough block of four games and if we can come out of that unscathed and keep that run going then I would bite your hand off today!

“It’s a cliche but you have to take it game by game. Anything can happen in between with injuries and suspensions.

“We will look to Saturday and I will be asking the boys to put a 90-minute performance together rather than the dribs and drabs we have had just recently.

“But we are in a good place. We are hard to beat, we have the best defensive record in the league.