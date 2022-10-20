Johnson desperate for a first win as Brackley boss
Roger Johnson is targeting his first win as manager of Brackley Town as they prepare for a St James Park double-header over the next week.
Since being appointed as the new Saints boss, Johnson has guided his team to a 1-1 draw against AFC Fylde and a 2-2 stalemate at high-flying Darlington last weekend as Callum Stead scored twice as Brackley came back from a 2-0 down to earn a point.
Johnson’s team are back home on Saturday as they take on Buxton with that game being followed by a clash with Boston United next Tuesday night.
“Getting those first three points are massive and I want them badly so we can kick on,” Johnson said.
“We are a good team and I have no doubt that we will be in the shake up come the end of the season.
“We have had two good results and now we need a run of getting three points.
“If you can get a run together of six, seven, eight, nine, 10 games and get a good number of wins in them then it’s huge in this division.
“We aren’t a million miles away but even down to 15th, there’s only a few points in it. It’s a very tight division.
“Certainly, in the next three games we will be looking to get a couple of three-pointers on the board and it starts on Saturday.”
Johnson admitted it was a “game of two halves” as Brackley halted Darlington’s six-game winning streak last Saturday.
The Saints found themselves 2-0 down at the break but Stead’s brace secured what Johnson felt was, in the end, a deserved point.
“We have had two tough games to go into,” the Brackley boss added.
“Darlington are second and they had won six on the spin so I will probably look back on it in a month or two and look at the draws as two really good results.
“Against Fylde, I felt we should have won the game but it was disappointing in the first half on Saturday. We didn’t do what we set out to do.
“We needed half-time to get the lads in and give them a tactical volley.
“They knew that was coming and we made a couple of changes to get a foothold on the game and that’s what happened.
“Coming away from there with a point was deserved in the end. It was a game of two halves.
“We were nowhere near it in the first but we were much better in the second.”