Johnson appointed as new Brackley manager

Roger Johnson has arrived as the new manager of Brackley Town. Picture courtesy of Brackley Town FC

The Saints moved quickly to appoint a new boss after the surprise news that Kevin Wilkin had departed after seven years at the helm at St James Park.

Johnson will be joined by Stephen Ward who will take up the role of assistant-manager.

Johnson enjoyed an impressive 20-year playing career, which saw him make over 600 senior appearances.

The 39-year-old started his career at Wycombe Wanderers before going on to play for the likes of Birmingham City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sheffield Wednesday, West Ham United and Charlton Athletic.

He then joined National League side Bromley in 2017 before moving into coaching at the club, firstly as the Under-23s manager and then on the first-team staff in April last year.

Ward also enjoyed a fine playing career as he started with Bohemians in his native Ireland before going on to play for Wolves and then Burnley in the Premier League. He also had spells at Stoker City, Ipswich Town and Walsall before retiring from playing in the summer.

The 37-year-old also made over 50 appearances for the Republic of Ireland, playing in the European Championships in 2012 and 2016.

Johnson and Ward have started their roles at Brackley with immediate effect and will be in the dugout for the first time a week on Saturday (October 8) when they host AFC Fylde in the Vanarama National League North.

