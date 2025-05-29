John-Joe O'Toole to be a free agent after release from League Two side

John-Joe O'Toole

John-Joe O’Toole, Cobblers’ Player of the Year in their title-winning 2015/16 campaign, will be a free agent this summer after being released by AFC Wimbledon.

Now aged 36, O’Toole spent the second half of 2023/24 on loan at Plough Lane, making 14 appearances, before joining permanently last summer, but he was one of several players let go by the club after they won promotion through the League Two play-offs.

O’Toole has over 500 career appearances under his belt and was an integral part of Chris Wilder’s Northampton squad which lifted the League Two title in 2016. He’s also had spells with Watford, Sheffield United, Colchester, Bristol Rovers, Burton Albion and Mansfield.

Former Cobblers goalkeeper Lewis Ward has also been let go by Wimbledon.

Dons director of football Craig Cope added: "It’s always hard saying goodbye to players at the end of the season, but it is especially tough this year as we say goodbye and thank you to some incredible people and families who have truly impacted this club.

"Our promotion is not a one season piece of work, it has been nearly three years in the making. Each of the players leaving have made an impact on our promotion and I know the everyone involved with the club will extend their thanks.

"John-Joe O'Toole came in from not playing for 12 months to debut in that famous game last March (against MK Dons) and Lewis Ward made a great impact to our GK department, pushing Owen Goodman all the way to conceding 35 goals in 49 matches.”