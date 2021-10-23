John-Joe O'Toole finds new club as fellow Cobblers title-winner also returns to League Two

John-Joe O'Toole.

Former Cobblers title-winner John-Joe O'Toole has signed for League Two club Mansfield on a short-term deal until January.

The experienced midfielder has been without a club since leaving Burton at the end of last season.

Stags boss Nigel Clough said: “John-Joe is a player we know well from our time at Burton. He is experienced and can play in different positions.

“He is competitive, aggressive at times, and good in the air, which is something we also need.

“With us currently being low on playing personnel through injuries, it’s ideal for both us and him to joins us till January and see how it goes.”

Meanwhile, O'Toole's fellow title winner, goalkeeper Adam Smith, has also returned to League Two, penning a deal with Stevenage.

“I tried to sign Adam in the summer," said Boro boss Alex Revell. “He has good league experience and will now add competition with Joe and Sacha.

"He is a good character, and he has a great presence in goal. We have all been extremely impressed with his attitude and quality in training, and we are really pleased to welcome him to the club."