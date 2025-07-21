Joe Wormleighton's physical attributes 'stood out' to Kevin Nolan during defender's Cobblers trial

Joe Wormleighton

It was Joe Wormleighton’s ‘physical attributes’ that ‘stood out’ to Kevin Nolan during the defender’s successful trial at Sixfields.

The 21-year-old turned his trial into a full-time deal when handed a two-year contract earlier this month, and Nolan has explained what it was that so impressed him about the former Leicester defender.

"His physical attributes stood out first and foremost,” said the Town boss. “It's really important that, when you come in on trial as a youngster, you have to show you are one of the fittest in the squad and you're fitter than all of the lads. His capacity has been really good.

"He was at Leicester for a long time and he hasn't had that loan yet so first and foremost we wanted to take a look at him and get our eyes on him and all he's done is impressed us with his work-rate and his enthusiasm.

"We asked him to join us and train with us in the first week and then we asked if he wanted to come for the second week and he jumped at the chance. He really wanted to be here and when we started talking with him, we could tell he was impressed with what we're trying to do and he wanted to be a part of that. That's the most important thing.

"I've said many times that we want people who want to be here and they have to be 110 per cent all in because we're trying to push the boundaries to get them fitter and stronger and to be mentally and physically in a better shape than where we were last season."