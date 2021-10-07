Job done for Wilkin as Brackley turn focus back on the league

Action from Brackley Town's FA Cup win over Hanley Town. Picture by Glenn Alcock

It was a case of job done for Brackley Town on Tuesday night.

Having drawn 1-1 at Step 5 club Hanley Town in front of the BBC cameras last Saturday, Kevin Wilkin’s team finished the job at St James Park in midweek with a 1-0 win to book themselves an Emirates FA Cup fourth qualifying round home clash with National League North rivals Guiseley a week on Saturday.

Lee Ndlovu’s first-half header ultimately proved decisive on Tuesday and Wilkin was delighted to get past a potential banana skin as his team moved a step closer to another appearance in the first round proper.

“The main thing was to get into the next round,” the Saints boss said.

“You can look at it on paper and Hanley are, by name, a Step 5 club but they certainly aren’t that on the pitch with the amount of experience and quality they have in their side.

“They are far removed from a Step 5 club but the most important thing for us is that we got through and we are in the next round and we can look forward to it now.

“You have to view it as an opportunity and that’s what we will be doing.

“We know it will be tough against Guiseley, they had a great result in the last round against Blyth Spartans so we can’t take it lightly. We will approach it in the right way.”

It’s back to National League North business this weekend and Brackley, who sit in second place after a good start to the campaign, face a tough trip to Kidderminster Harriers.

And Wilkin is hoping a trio of key players will be back to boost his squad.

“They (Kidderminster) have good players and they are already having a solid season again, similar to ourselves,” the Brackley manager said.

“We have work to do but we will approach it in the right manner.

“We will have Jimmy Armson back from suspension and we are hopeful Connor Franklin and Glenn Walker will be available again.

“If we can have that bit of experience back to bolster what we already have then it will give us a more solid look.