January transfer window: All the League Two ins and outs

With January now underway, League Two clubs have until the 31st to make new signings and strengthen their squads for the second half of the campaign. For all the latest comings and goings, check out the gallery below, which will be updated on a regular basis throughout the month.
1. Barrow
IN: Will Harris (loan, Sunderland), Anthoney Glennon (loan, Burnley). OUT: Offrande Zanzala (loan, Exeter).
2. Bradford City
IN: Dion Pereira (loan, Luton).
3. Bristol Rovers
IN: Ryan Loft (permanent, Scunthorpe), James Connolly (loan, Cardiff).
4. Carlisle United
IN: Joel Senior (permanent, Altrincham), Omari Patrick (permanent, Burton), Tyrese Omotoye (loan, Norwich).