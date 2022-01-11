Clubs have until January 31 to bolster their squads.

January transfer window: All the League Two ins and outs

Check out which players have gone where during the January transfer window.

By James Heneghan
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 11:50 am

With January now underway, League Two clubs have until the 31st to make new signings and strengthen their squads for the second half of the campaign. For all the latest comings and goings, check out the gallery below, which will be updated on a regular basis throughout the month.

1. Barrow

IN: Will Harris (loan, Sunderland), Anthoney Glennon (loan, Burnley). OUT: Offrande Zanzala (loan, Exeter).

2. Bradford City

IN: Dion Pereira (loan, Luton).

3. Bristol Rovers

IN: Ryan Loft (permanent, Scunthorpe), James Connolly (loan, Cardiff).

4. Carlisle United

IN: Joel Senior (permanent, Altrincham), Omari Patrick (permanent, Burton), Tyrese Omotoye (loan, Norwich).

