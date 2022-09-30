James Heneghan's Swindon Town v Northampton Town preview
Fixture: Swindon Town v Northampton Town, Sky Bet League Two
Date/time: Saturday, October 1, 3pm kick-off
Venue: County Ground
Forecast: 17C, sunny spells
Outs and doubts: Swindon: Rushian Hepburn-Murphy. Cobblers: Aaron McGowan, Akin Odimayo, Shaun McWilliams, Tyler Magloire.
Betting: Swindon 6/4, draw 11/5, Northampton 2/1
Form guide: Swindon WLWWDL, Cobblers WLWWWL
Current league positions: 9th v 2nd
Possible line-ups: Swindon (4-3-3): Brynn; Hutton, Clayton, MacDonald, Blake-Tracy; Darcy, Gladwin, Reed; Wakeling, Williams, Jephcott. Northampton (4-4-2): Burge; Lintott, Sherring, Guthrie, Koiki; Hoskins, Sowerby, Leonard, Pinnock; Appéré, Bowie.
Man in the middle: Alan Young
Last time out: Grimsby 1 Swindon 2 (Jephcott, Darcy); Northampton 2 (Hoskins, Lintott) Stockport 1
Most recent meeting: January 1, 2022 – Swindon 5 (McKirdy 4, Simpson) Northampton 2 (Hoskins, Guthrie)
Record v Swindon: P109, W36, D29, L50
What Jon Brady said: "Swindon have done well. They were down to 10 men against Grimsby last week but found a way to get a result and have won their last three. Every game in this league provides us with a tough test and there's nothing tougher than going to Swindon away on Saturday. But we will be really positive and approach the game looking to get three points.”
What they said: "Northampton have started the season really well,” said Swindon boss Scott Lindsey. “We have watched them at length this week and they are a really tough side. They have the top scorer in the league in their team and they have scored 22 goals this season, 12 of which from set-pieces, so we will need to be on our guard with that. It's something we have worked on and spoken about.”
Prediction: Swindon Town 2 Northampton Town 2